Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. 479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

