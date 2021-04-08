Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.14 and last traded at C$80.00. 101,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 140,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.61. The firm has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

