Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

About Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

