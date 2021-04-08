Haven Protocol Price Tops $16.15 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $228.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.15 or 0.00028503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.44 or 0.03528996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.36 or 0.00390691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.77 or 0.01095652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00453654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.27 or 0.00422306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00311874 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,170,416 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

