HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003861 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $111.50 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00804273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.88 or 1.00302520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.