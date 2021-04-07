Gems Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Gems has a total market cap of $773,020.86 and $6,444.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

