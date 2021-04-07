SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Cap of $485,480.64

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $485,480.64 and approximately $98.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,556,516 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.