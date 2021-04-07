Meme (MEME) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Meme has a market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $2,441.86 or 0.04315551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00452201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00028688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

