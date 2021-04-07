The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.76

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

