KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Hits $66.74 on Major Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $519.50 million and $53.69 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.74 or 0.00118077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00270658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.37 or 0.00782702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.19 or 1.00508442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

