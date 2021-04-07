Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $32,313.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00631394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

