Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,280. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

