SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $95.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. SHIELD has a market cap of $366,268.06 and approximately $95.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.39 or 0.03531260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00391974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.42 or 0.01102053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00450755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00428726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00307318 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

