Ignition Market Cap Hits $237,802.17 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $237,802.17 and $154.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 99.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,416,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,906 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

