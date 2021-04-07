Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $2,161,602.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $2,161,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80.

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.97. 2,054,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $14,101,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

