Wrapped Origin Axie Market Cap Tops $645,399.24 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market capitalization of $645,399.24 and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,843.17 or 0.05044967 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00628074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Profile

WOA is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the exchanges listed above.

