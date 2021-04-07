Flux (FLUX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $489,812.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Flux has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and $489,812.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.27 or 0.00307448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00134604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00128809 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006398 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,868,011 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

