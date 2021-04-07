BonFi Price Hits $0.0359 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $3.31 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

