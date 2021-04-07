Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

GLMD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 169,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,370. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

