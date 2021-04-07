Contrasting Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.14 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp II and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Churchill Capital Corp II presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Risk & Volatility

Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

