Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

GAIA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -75.13, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

