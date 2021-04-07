CryptoFlow Achieves Market Cap of $730,625.24 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $730,625.24 and $5,300.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00771098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.87 or 1.00381947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

