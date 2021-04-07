Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Tops $6,610.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $6,610.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00141600 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

