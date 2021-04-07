Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $94,283.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $94,283.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00271684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

