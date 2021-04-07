Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket One Day Volume Reaches $228,352.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $139.09 million and approximately $228,352.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00006483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

