Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as low as $13.80. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 10,065 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

