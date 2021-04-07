KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 88.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,072.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KARMA has traded 98.8% lower against the dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00105493 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

