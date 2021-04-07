GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Reaches $12.94 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00624646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.