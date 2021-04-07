Agrello (DLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00624646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,087,146 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.