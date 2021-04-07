BitForex Token (BF) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and $973,080.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,265,252,915 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

