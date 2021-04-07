Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,955.24 or 1.00021305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00092307 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001748 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

