Titan Coin Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $667.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005841 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

