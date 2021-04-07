Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Simmons

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Simmons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,655. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

