Aaron Saltz Sells 34,091 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 1,381,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,981. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.