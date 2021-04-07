agilon health, inc. (AGL) Plans to Raise $1 Billion in April 15th IPO

agilon health, inc. (AGL) plans to raise $1 billion in an IPO on Thursday, April 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 46,600,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, agilon health, inc. generated $1.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $60.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $8.3 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair, Truist Securities and Nomura were co-managers.

agilon health, inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our business is transforming healthcare by empowering the primary care physician (“PCP”) to be the agent for change in the communities they serve. We believe that PCPs, with their intimate patient-physician relationships, are best positioned to drive meaningful change in quality, cost and patient experience when provided with the right infrastructure and payment model. Through our combination of the agilon platform, a long-term partnership model with existing physician groups and a growing network of like-minded physicians, we are poised to revolutionize healthcare for seniors across communities throughout the United States. Our purpose-built model provides the necessary capabilities, capital and business model for existing physician groups to create a Medicare-centric, globally capitated line of business. Our model operates by forming risk-bearing entities (each, an “RBE”) within local geographies, that enter into arrangements with payors providing for monthly payments to manage the total healthcare needs of our physician partners’ attributed patients (or, global capitation arrangements), contract with agilon to perform certain functions and enter into long-term professional service agreements with one or more anchor physician groups pursuant to which the anchor physician groups receive a base compensation rate and share in the savings from successfully improving quality of care and reducing costs. Our company was formed in 2016, and we established our inaugural partnership with an anchor physician group in 2017. Our ability to rapidly build scaled positions in local communities has allowed us to grow to 16 anchor physician groups and 17 geographies in fewer than five years. Our platform has enabled us to grow our total membership by 45% and revenue by 53% from Dec. 31, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020. Currently, the PCPs on our platform serve approximately 210,000 patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage (“MA”), which includes approximately 49,000 patients with physician groups contracted to go-live on Jan. 1, 2022 (we refer to these patients as the “members on our platform”). “.

agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and has 552 employees. The company is located at 1 World Trade Center, Suite 2000 Long Beach, CA 90831 and can be reached via phone at (562) 256-3800.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.