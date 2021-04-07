Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $382,860.00 in Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00.

GRUB traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 945,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Grubhub by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Grubhub by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Grubhub by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Grubhub by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

