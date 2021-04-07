Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

