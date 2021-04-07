Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins Sells 8,441 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 549,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,669. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $490.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

