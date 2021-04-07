Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells $227,750.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,774. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
