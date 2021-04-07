Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 3,021 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73.

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10.

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00.

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.77. 1,846,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,041. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

