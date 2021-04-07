cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 0.2% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5,468.65 or 0.09678258 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $54.69 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

