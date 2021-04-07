DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. DMScript has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

