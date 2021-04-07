Ross Tennenbaum Sells 5,522 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58.

On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 722,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,382. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -219.47 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 18.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

