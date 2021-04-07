Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director David Lamond Purchases 25,000 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 390,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,850. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

AMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

