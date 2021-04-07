Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Major Shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp Buys 300,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:COUR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 3,244,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,880. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

