SWYFT Price Tops $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $25,895.16 and approximately $9,459.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00056248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00628150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.