LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $132,828.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005766 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015750 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

