Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.53. 450,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.95 and its 200-day moving average is $256.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $307.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

