Truegame Trading 31.8% Higher This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $259,377.71 and approximately $66.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

