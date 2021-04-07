MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 23.9% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00272554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.91 or 0.00779126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,906.07 or 1.00558447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.